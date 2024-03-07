Beautiful Washington Restaurant Among The 'Best Brunch Spots' In America

Brunch is the perfect time to enjoy bubbly mimosas, stacks of fluffy pancakes, and stuffed omelets past breakfast hours. On top of that, some lunchtime classics like sandwiches, burgers, and other hearty entrees can intermingle with dishes such as eggs benedict and french toast. Thousands of restaurants cater to their brunch crowd with breakfast-inspired takes on their usual dishes, or they base their entire concept around the beloved mealtime.

If you're on the hunt for amazing brunch restaurants, look no further than 24/7 Tempo. Writers revealed the best brunch spots in the country based on reviews from regional and national websites such as Yelp, Eater, and The Daily Meal.

A European-style restaurant in Washington State landed on the list: Tilikum Place Café! Breakfast has been a cornerstone of this beautiful eatery's menu since it opened in 2009. Here's why writers selected this longtime bistro:

"Coconut chicken soup, ham and cheese stromboli with a fried egg, braised collard greens with a ham hock and a poached egg, a farmer’s frittata with house-made sausage, and baked eggs with black beans and poblano peppers are among the menu listings at this handsomely furnished neighborhood spot near the Chief Sealth statue."