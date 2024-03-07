Bon Scott Biopic Reveals Who Will Play The Late AC/DC Singer

There's a new biopic in the works about AC/DC's late singer Bon Scott. The film, titled The Kid From Harvest Road, is being produced by Australian companies Halo Films and Protocol Pictures and will star the young actor Lee Tiger Halley, who just so happens to be from the Australian city Fremantle, which is where Scott grew up.

The Kid From Harvest Road will tell the story of Scott's early life, and according to the Halo Films website “promises to be a poignant portrayal of the man behind the legend."

“His path from a cherished yet troubled youth to a prodigious artist is a tale interwoven with the threads of magic and passion,” the description reads.

“I was truly inspired by his charismatic character, but what interested me most was his early life, not the caricature we all know on stage," writer Stephen Belowsky said in a statement. "The teen who walked the streets of Fremantle… this is a love letter to Fremantle and Bon reimagined through the eyes of the author.”



“We are thrilled to embark on this journey to illuminate the early years of Bon Scott. His story is one of resilience, passion, and the relentless pursuit of his dreams," added Ian Hale of Halo Films. "Through this film, we aim to honour his legacy and inspire audiences with the transformative power of music and determination.”

Halley currently stars in the new Netflix limited series Boy Swallows Universe, and also has a lead role in the Australian comedy series Crazy Fun Park. Production for The Kid From Harvest Road is slated to begin in early 2025.

Scott tragically died in 1980 at the age of 33. Brian Johnson took his place just weeks later and recorded the band's hit album Back in Black.