Eminem Addresses Longtime Rumor About Music Video For His Breakthrough Song

"This was the second song we did during my first session working with Dr. Dre," Eminem explains. "He had a turntable in the studio, dropped the needle on the record, and I just started saying 'Hi, my name is' over that little snippet."



"We shot this video a few months after recording the song - a big moment," he continues. "It was only the second video I had ever done, and the first was real low budget."



Eminem also touches on the making of the music video. He shares a story about casting former NBA star Gheorghe Mureșan, who was the only one tall enough to make Em look like a real ventriloquist dummy. The Real Slim Shady also addresses an ongoing rumor about a particular scene where he's dressed like Bill Clinton.



"If you look closely at my eyes during the scene where I was dressed like Bill Clinton, it may look like I was high on ecstasy during that part of the shoot…but that’s just a rumor," he adds.



The song went on to become the lead single from The Slim Shady LP, which dropped 25 years ago last month. In honor of the milestone, Eminem recently dropped a capsule that contains limited edition collectibles like the Shady License Plate Shadowbox signed by Em himself, and The Real Slim Shady T-shirt Pack.