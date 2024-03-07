Florida Mother And Son Charged For Live-Streaming Sex Abuse Of Children

By Bill Galluccio

March 7, 2024

Walquiria Cassini, 38, (L), Matthew, 20
Photo: Palm Beach County Jail

A Florida mother, her son, and her boyfriend are facing numerous capital sex crime charges for allegedly live-streaming child sex abuse videos.

The FBI said that Walquiria Cassini, 38, her son, Matthew, 20, and her boyfriend, Ryan Londono, 42, sexually assaulted two children for at least five years. The trio is accused of filming the abuse and live-streaming it on the internet for a paying audience.

One of the victims was just five when the abuse started, while the other was nine.

While no videos were recovered during a search of Cassini's residence, the judge noted that 33 videos were removed from an online platform one day after the FBI's four-month investigation began.

"You shocked the court's conscience, which is, frankly, a difficult proposition," Palm Beach County Judge Donald Hafele said. "For the past 25 years, I've seen just about everything, so to shock the court's conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court's career."

Cassini was charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12, sexual assault by a custodian, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty towards a child, while her son was charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12. Londono was charged with sexual assault with battery on a victim under the age of 12, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty to a child.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.