Florida Mother And Son Charged For Live-Streaming Sex Abuse Of Children

A Florida mother, her son, and her boyfriend are facing numerous capital sex crime charges for allegedly live-streaming child sex abuse videos.

The FBI said that Walquiria Cassini, 38, her son, Matthew, 20, and her boyfriend, Ryan Londono, 42, sexually assaulted two children for at least five years. The trio is accused of filming the abuse and live-streaming it on the internet for a paying audience.

One of the victims was just five when the abuse started, while the other was nine.

While no videos were recovered during a search of Cassini's residence, the judge noted that 33 videos were removed from an online platform one day after the FBI's four-month investigation began.

"You shocked the court's conscience, which is, frankly, a difficult proposition," Palm Beach County Judge Donald Hafele said. "For the past 25 years, I've seen just about everything, so to shock the court's conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court's career."

Cassini was charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12, sexual assault by a custodian, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty towards a child, while her son was charged with sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12. Londono was charged with sexual assault with battery on a victim under the age of 12, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty to a child.