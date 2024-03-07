Florida Woman, 28, 'Instigated, Jeered And Intervened' In School Bus Fight

A Florida woman was arrested after violently intervening in a fight between juvenile students at a bus stop in Haines City on Monday (March 4).

Several students were involved in a verbal confrontation that escalated into a physical fight. As the two juveniles fought, 28-year-old Taityana Duffy, who is a guardian of one of the students, "instigated, jeered, and intervened in the fight, even battering another juvenile during the incident," the Haines Police Department said.

Duffy was taken into custody and charged with battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. One of the juveniles involved in the fight was also arrested and charged with battery.

"The involvement of an adult in encouraging and participating in a teenage fight at a bus stop is unacceptable and deeply concerning," Haines Police Chief Greg Goreck said. "This behavior not only escalates violence but also fails our community's expectation of an adult's responsibility to help safeguard our children."

During a press briefing on the incident, Goreck shared a video of the fight.