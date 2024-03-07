Former FSU National Champion And Lineman Cha-Ron Dorsey Dead At 46

Former Florida State Seminoles national champion and NFL offensive tackle Char-ron Dorsey has died at the age of 46 following complications from a stroke, Terry Parker High School head football coach Michael Holloway, who worked alongside Dorsey for most of the past two decades, confirmed to the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union on Tuesday (March 5).

"He's had an impact on so many kids that have had the opportunity to make it to the next level," Holloway said.

Dorsey was a standout offensive tackle on the Seminoles' 1999 national championship team and an All-ACC selection during his final collegiate season. The Jacksonville native was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 242 overall in the seventh-round of the 2001 NFL Draft and spent two years with the franchise, made two starts in 10 appearances before being waived on September 9, 2002, for not being able to keep his weight down to the requirements made by the coaching staff.

Dorsey signed with the Houston Texans days later during their inaugural season as an expansion team and made one start in two appearances, but was released on November 29, 2002, after being declared inactive for five games. The former FSU standout later signed with the New York Giants as a free agent in January 2003, but was placed on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from off-season knee surgery and later waived after missing all of training camp.