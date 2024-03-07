"Jeanne Lanvin drew inspiration from her life and lifestyle," he continued. "We are the same in that ​way, we create from experience.” ​



The collection centers around two main symbols that are close to Future: The Eagle and the Star. The Eagle summons "courage, majesty and truth, as well as a sense of flying high with bird’s eye vision." Meanwhile, the "protective and empowering" Star "guides the way forward." This is the second collection Future and Lanvin have created together. Their first collection debuted last November. Lanvin founder and creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor told Complex about how he got Pluto on board for the collaboration.



“Future and I have known each other for some time and grew together organically with him supporting and wearing the brand as well as me advancing in my career,” Villaseñor explained. “With the grace of the wonderful Ebonie Ward (Future’s manager) and Future, we came up with an idea to recalibrate Future’s look with my current and next collection. After that the rest is history.”



If you're interested in copping some of Future's new threads, it may cost you a pretty penny. Socks begins at $85 while his new sneakers range from $790 to $1290. See more pieces from The Lanvin Lab by Future below.