Georgia Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Georgia is Marietta Diner, a popular Atlanta-area eatery first opened in 1995 with 24/7 service that allows hungry customers the chance to order incredible diner fare whenever the mood strikes. Marietta Diner is located at 306 Cobb Parkway SE South in Marietta.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Georgia's best diner:

"Marietta Diner, just northwest of Atlanta, is the type of place people tend to return to time and again (or, if they live out of state, wish they could visit every weekend). The huge menu runs the gluttonous gamut from breakfast classics like eggs Benedict to sandwiches, burgers, and Greek dishes (reflecting the owner's heritage). The desserts, particularly the baklava cheesecake, are irresistible."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in Georgia.