GloRilla Responds After Reverend Praises Her Lyrics During Sermon In Church

"Turn to yo neighbor & say Yeah Glo 🗣️🔥," Glo wrote in her caption.



It's obvious GloRilla has plenty of God-fearing people in her corner. She's also got a fanbase that's taking her latest hit "Yeah Glo!" to new heights. Last month, the Memphis native delivered her new single along with a fresh video, in which talks to her younger self at different points in her life, and shows them how far she's come.



"Everything I got on new, it look like I got renovated," Glo spits. "I'm cocky, b***h, when I was just humble they didn't appreciate it/Young wealthy and ratchet, I'm the hood b***hes' motivation/On top of the world now, they tried to underestimate me."



Her latest song has been climbing up the charts since it dropped. The song's arrival is also a major sign that her debut album is on the way. So far, Glo released her debut EP Anyways, Life's Great... and appeared on CMG's compilation album Gangsta Art and Gangsta Art 2.