Kodak Black Reveals Sovereign Name Of Newborn Son In Touching Photo

Kodak Black and his girlfriend Maranda Johnson welcomed little Prince into the world on February 27, which is a few days after he came home from jail. According to Johnson, Kodak basically delivered the child himself.



"2/27 a prince was born 🤴💙," she wrote on X/Twitter last month. "Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself 😭💙"



This is Kodak Black's fourth child. He and Johnson share two children, Prince and Yuri. He also has two other kids from previous relationships. The rapper's son King Khalid Octave, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield, was born in 2016. He also welcomed his daughter, Izzabella, into the world in 2022 with ex Daijanae Ward.



Young Prince was born a week after Kodak Black was released from jail. He spent two months behind bars for violating his probation and a drug possession charge. He plead guilty to failing to report to police, had his possession case dismissed and his probation terminated.