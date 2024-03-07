Kodak Black Reveals Sovereign Name Of Newborn Son In Touching Photo
By Tony M. Centeno
March 7, 2024
Kodak Black has revealed the name of his new baby boy.
The Florida native shared the first photo of his fourth child Prince Kapri with TMZ on Wednesday, March 6. In the photo, 'Yak rocks a baby blue fit to match with his newborn son. You can see Kodak stare into the eyes of his new child as he holds him in his arms.
"I'm happy to be home with my family and my new son," the 26-year-old said. "It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he's going to be a special person."
Kodak Black holding "Prince" his new born baby boy 💙💯— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 6, 2024
Kodak Black and his girlfriend Maranda Johnson welcomed little Prince into the world on February 27, which is a few days after he came home from jail. According to Johnson, Kodak basically delivered the child himself.
"2/27 a prince was born 🤴💙," she wrote on X/Twitter last month. "Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself 😭💙"
This is Kodak Black's fourth child. He and Johnson share two children, Prince and Yuri. He also has two other kids from previous relationships. The rapper's son King Khalid Octave, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Jammiah Broomfield, was born in 2016. He also welcomed his daughter, Izzabella, into the world in 2022 with ex Daijanae Ward.
Young Prince was born a week after Kodak Black was released from jail. He spent two months behind bars for violating his probation and a drug possession charge. He plead guilty to failing to report to police, had his possession case dismissed and his probation terminated.