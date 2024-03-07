Todd said women should be represented in government, politics, media, journalism, culture, art and more. That’s why she introduced NBC corresponded Vitali, who has covered campaigns and elections for years and published a book titled Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House…Yet. Vitali went on to share her experiences following Republicans, Democrats, midterms and presidential elections — “we do it all,” she said with a laugh — the way people perceive and talk about female candidates and more. By the end of the conversation, Vitali reveals her answer as to whether she believes we will see a female president.

“Marginalized voices have always been at the forefront of the internet, yet our stories often go overlooked. Bridget Todd chronicles our experiences online, and the ways marginalized voices have shaped the internet from the very beginning,” reads the description of There Are No Girls on the Internet. “We need monuments to all of the identities that make being online what it is. So let’s build them.”

iHeartRadio is spotlighting 10 podcasts as part of the Women Take The Mic initiative on International Women's Day. Other podcasts to listen to include Chiquis and Chill, Dear Chelsea, Angela Yee’s Lip Service, The Psychology of your 20’s, Reasonably Shady, Therapy for Black Girls, Very Special Episodes, Womanica and The Nikki Glaser Podcast.

