Maine Mass Shooter Robert Card Had 'Traumatic Brain Injuries'

Robert Card, the man who killed 18 people in a pair of mass shootings at a bowling alley and bar in Maine last October, had traumatic brain injuries.

Card was found dead in a wooded area from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a massive manhunt.

Card's family released brain scans taken by the Boston University CTE Center that show he had "moderately severe" damage to the white matter in his brain.

"Robert Card had evidence of traumatic brain injury. In the white matter, the nerve fibers that allow for communication between different areas of the brain, there was significant degeneration, axonal and myelin loss, inflammation, and small blood vessel injury," lead author Ann McKee said in a statement issued by the family and the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The damage likely came from constant exposure to thousands of loud blasts during his eight years as a grenade trainer for the U.S. Army Reserve.

McKee said it is likely the brain injuries played a role in his deteriorating mental health. Before he massacred 18 people, Card reported hearing voices in his head and spent two weeks in an inpatient psychiatric treatment center.

"While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card's behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms," she continued.

Card's family said that additional studies on his brain are still being conducted, and they hope researchers can learn something that will help prevent future tragedies.