Mitch Trubisky Signs With Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal, the team announced on Thursday (March 7).

Trubisky, who spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was released last month, which allowed him to sign with a team prior to the official beginning of free agency next week. The 29-year-old had previously spent the 2021 season with the Bills as a backup to franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

"Back in Buffalo We’ve signed QB Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal," the Bills wrote on their X account, along with a photo of Trubisky smiling while signing his contract, on Thursday (March 7).