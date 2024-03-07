Mitch Trubisky Signs With Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
March 7, 2024
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal, the team announced on Thursday (March 7).
Trubisky, who spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was released last month, which allowed him to sign with a team prior to the official beginning of free agency next week. The 29-year-old had previously spent the 2021 season with the Bills as a backup to franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
"Back in Buffalo We’ve signed QB Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal," the Bills wrote on their X account, along with a photo of Trubisky smiling while signing his contract, on Thursday (March 7).
The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024
The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that. pic.twitter.com/Zzvgt7ltmw
Trubisky appeared in six games as a backup for the Bills in 2021, throwing for 43 yards on 6 of 8 passing and one interception, while also recording 24 yards and one touchdown on 13 rushing attempts. The former North Carolina standout was selected No. 2 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft and was a four-year starter for the franchise, which included making one Pro Bowl and playoff appearance in 2018.
Trubisky enters his eighth NFL season with a 31-26 record in 57 starts and 12,536 yards, 72 touchdowns and 48 interceptions on 1,200 of 1,872 passing.