Ohio Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Ohio is Buckeye Express Diner, a unique spot about halfway between Cleveland and Columbus where hungry customers can chow down in an old train car. Buckeye Express Diner is located at 810 OH-97 in Bellville.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Ohio's best diner:

"You don't need a ticket to board the Buckeye Express, but you should probably pack a decide appetite. This family-owned diner, inside a vintage steam engine diner car, is known for home-cooked classics and hearty burgers. People love the novelty of dining onboard, with the skinny interior displaying Ohio State Buckeyes football posters and memorabilia. There's a cute outdoor space, too."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner.