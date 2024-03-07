Peter Gunz Mourns Two Family Members After They Died On The Same Day
By Tony M. Centeno
March 7, 2024
Peter Gunz and his tribe are mourning the loss of two family members.
On Wednesday, March 6, the Bronx native announced the deaths of his mother and cousin after they passed away on the same day. In his Instagram post, the other half of Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz eulogized his mother and shared how much he truly loves her.
"She gave me life and all the love a son could ever ask for," he wrote in his caption. "Rest well Mommy no more pain…Truly appreciate all the love support and positive energy, thank you all from the bottom of my heart ❤️"
"To my family my nieces and nephews in particular keep that bond going," he continued. "I love how you stepped up pulled together laughed cried and held each other down at this dark time. Words can’t describe how much I love you ❤️❤️"
In his Instagram Story, he also paid tribute to his cousin Chuck. He included a throwback photo of them together, and couldn't believe that he passed away on the same day as his mom. As of this report, there's no confirmation on how his mother and cousin passed away.
"Rest well Cousin Chuck," Gunz wrote. "you and mom leave on the same day... sad."
In the comment section, Gunz received an outpour of support from his loved ones and friends from the Hip-Hop community. His ex-wife Amina Buddafly praised his mother's legacy "and the way she impacted all of our lives with all the amazing humans that exist because of her." Rappers like Fat Joe, Lord Jamar, Termanology, Mysonne, Memphis Bleek, Gillie Da King, Cam'ron, Fredro Starr and Axel Leon all offered their condolences.
"God bless mama 🙏🏽❤️" Joey Crack wrote.
"Love you brother," Gillie commented.
Peter Gunz's mother was also the grandmother of Young Money rapper Cory Gunz. The Young Gunz rapper recently dropped his latest single "Rick Ownes x Nike Tech" with JaeWon.
Our condolences go out to Peter Gunz and his family. May his mother and cousin rest in peace.