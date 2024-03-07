South Florida Restaurant Among The 'Best Brunch Spots' In America

Brunch is the perfect time to enjoy bubbly mimosas, stacks of fluffy pancakes, and stuffed omelets past breakfast hours. On top of that, some lunchtime classics like sandwiches, burgers, and other hearty entrees can intermingle with dishes such as eggs benedict and french toast. Thousands of restaurants cater to their brunch crowd with breakfast-inspired takes on their usual dishes, or they base their entire concept around the beloved mealtime.

If you're on the hunt for amazing brunch restaurants, look no further than 24/7 Tempo. Writers revealed the best brunch spots in the country based on reviews from regional and national websites such as Yelp, Eater, and The Daily Meal.

A Miami fine-dining restaurant landed on the list: Seaspice! Diners can enjoy a three-course brunch menu inside the chic eatery or outside on the patio, which hugs the water. Here's why Seaspice is getting the spotlight:

"This classy waterfront destination serves three-course 'Mediterranean tapas' brunches, built around main dishes such as an egg casserole with chickpea stew and pecorino cheese, truffle parmesan tagliatelle with a poached organic egg, jumbo Oishii shrimp with toasted garlic and creamy polenta, and plum-and-onion-braised lamb in a pastry shell."