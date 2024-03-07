Stylish Colorado Restaurant Among The 'Best Brunch Spots' In America

Brunch is the perfect time to enjoy bubbly mimosas, stacks of fluffy pancakes, and stuffed omelets past breakfast hours. On top of that, some lunchtime classics like sandwiches, burgers, and other hearty entrees can intermingle with dishes such as eggs benedict and french toast. Thousands of restaurants cater to their brunch crowd with breakfast-inspired takes on their usual dishes, or they base their entire concept around the beloved mealtime.

If you're on the hunt for amazing brunch restaurants, look no further than 24/7 Tempo. Writers revealed the best brunch spots in the country based on reviews from regional and national websites such as Yelp, Eater, and The Daily Meal.

An acclaimed Colorado restaurant landed on the list: Vintage! This eatery serves both brunch Friday through Monday and offers more options as the day creeps into lunch hours. Diners can also look forward to all sorts of specialty brunch drinks, cocktails and mimosas. Here's why writers selected Vintage:

"A French-accented brasserie in the Gateway Plaza building, Vintage defines brunch to include five different Benedicts, a prosciutto and asparagus galette, and huckleberry bacon French toast — but also poached foie gras, a hamachi sashimi salad, and a grilled artichoke sandwich on rustic toast."