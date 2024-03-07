Texas Mother Allegedly Mixed Drink That Hospitalized Son's Bully

A Texas mother was arrested after she mixed a disgusting drink that sent her son's bully to the hospital. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, wanted to "prevent her son's drink from being stolen at school by other students."

Authorities said that Rossi allegedly mixed up a concoction of Gatorade, lemon, salt, and vinegar and poured it into a sports bottle her son brought to school. During gym class, Rossi's son gave the bottle to another student, who became ill after drinking it.

The student went to the school nurse with nausea and a headache and was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"Although the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. "Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring and would eventually be discharged from the hospital."

Rossi was taken into custody and charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury.

"Whether the allegations of bullying at the root of this situation are substantiated or not, there is never an excuse to take matters into your own hands and injure a child," Sheriff Javier Salazar told PEOPLE.