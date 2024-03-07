The 'Most Beautiful' State Park In Washington

There are an endless amount of destinations for adventurers and travelers craving a nature getaway. The United States is brimming with all sorts of majestic landscapes and environments that a friendly to human presence. Scenic mountain hikes, beautiful lakes, immersive forests, and vast deserts are just some of the many trips one can embark on. National parks immediately come to mind when it comes to these locations,

According to the roundup, Washington's most gorgeous state park is Cape Disappointment State Park! There's plenty to do in this camping park, from the rich history and hikes through fascinating ecosystems to visiting the iconic lighthouse that sits on oceanside cliffs. Here's why this recreation area was chosen:

"Don't let the name of this Washington park on the Long Beach Peninsula put you off. The park was given its name in reference to navigator and fur trader John Meares' failure to discover the Columbia River during his 18th-century voyage. Modern visitors are not likely to be disappointed. Cape Disappointment impresses with its dramatic cliffs, lakes, age-old forests, and beaches. The Cape Disappointment Lighthouse is a grand sight too. The park is open for day use."