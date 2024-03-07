Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 7th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 7th, drawing on ideals of clarity, secrecy, motivation, wellness, positivity, protection, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to want to feel seen today as good vibes flow into your life by the hour. As the afternoon arrives, you will seek solitude that generates motivation and inspiration towards making a positive impact.

"The moon continues its journey through Aquarius and the sector of your chart that governs community, dear Aries, putting you in the mood to see and be seen. However, you may want to take a break from bright lights and large crowds when Luna and Jupiter square off this afternoon. Good vibes carry you into the evening when the Nodes of Fate stir, asking you to consider how you can make a positive impact. You'll feel motivated to carve out a place for yourself in society when Luna and Mars join forces tonight, boosting your energy levels and social charms."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will get serious about your goals today as you continue to work towards success. Try to remember that pressure from "unrealistic timelines" is created by you. Give yourself time to complete the things on your to-do list. You will be met with motivation as the day comes to a close that allows you to clearly elicit your dreams, Taurus.

"You'll feel serious about long-term goals as the moon continues its journey through Aquarius, dear Taurus, supercharging the sector of your chart that governs success. Just try not to succumb to pressure by setting unrealistic timelines or expectations for yourself, especially when Jupiter becomes agitated this afternoon. You'll crave silence this evening when the Nodes of Fate stir, and time spent alone can help you find breakthroughs in personal strategies. Your motivation to succeed increases when Luna crosses over Mars tonight, and you might find yourself burning the midnight oil as you chip away at important dreams."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be open to a wide variety of possibilities as the day goes on. The afternoon could bring new connections and exciting opportunities as you continue to work for the rewards that the universe grants you.

"Open yourself up to possibility, dear Gemini, as the Aquarius moon brings luck your way. The more optimistic you are about your hopes and dreams, the more likely they are to manifest. However, you'll want to keep certain plans under wraps when Luna and Jupiter square off this afternoon, marking the perfect excuse to lay low and collaborate with your higher power. The winds of fate stir this evening when the moon aligns with the nodes, and new connections could reveal exciting opportunities. Show the universe that you're willing to work hard for rewards when Luna and Mars join forces tonight."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect the vibe to be "slightly intense" today, but try not to get frustrated with people who bring this energy. Take some much-needed time to release stress and tension today with a bath, or any other way that you prefer to wind down as the day comes to a close.

"The vibe may feel slightly intense as the moon continues its journey through Aquarius, dear Cancer, forming a harsh square with Jupiter that threatens to put you on edge. Try not to get frustrated with the people you encounter, considering instead how you can rise above irritating or messy situations. The ambiance improves when the Nodes of Fate stir this evening, giving you a chance to hide away and release stress. Make the most of these vibes by soaking in a cleansing salt bath, though you'll likely crave movement when Luna and Mars join forces later tonight."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect meaningful connections to take shape today as you let your guard down a bit. Despite how difficult it might be, take time to really let yourself trust new connections. As the day comes to a close you will be able to find beauty and clarity in the journey towards your wildest dreams, Leo.

"The Aquarius moon and Jupiter align this afternoon, dear Leo, putting you in the mood to connect in meaningful ways. However, you should avoid lowering guards or pushing boundaries too quickly, especially when establishing trust in new relationships. Frustrations will brew if you feel shut out, and you may be called to make important judgments about your ability to grow with someone. The stars rally to lift your spirits when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight, helping you see beauty in the journey ahead. Passions flow later tonight when Luna and Mars unite, heating up matters of the heart."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that a problem could arise today that forces you to examine your journey and decide if it is in need of a few adjustments. Personal changes might be made today, but don't let re-mapping your future stress you out. Instead, balance the stress with wellness activities that allow you to find peace of mind.

"The Aquarius moon and Jupiter square off this afternoon, dear Virgo, bringing potential and problems to the table. You'll be forced to examine what isn't working about the path you're on, making important adjustments to gain momentum toward the future of your dreams. The winds of fate stir this evening, asking you to consider where personal changes should be implemented. Don't run from your shadow; face it so you can establish better habits. Embrace movement to relieve stress and improve health when the moon and Mars unite later tonight, nudging you to seek wellness activities."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect jealousy and tension to arise today as others attempt to drag you down. If there was ever a time to silence the haters, it's now Libra! Do this by seeking fun with people you trust and admire, and believing in yourself. Creative endeavors could help ease your mind as the day unfolds.

"Tension and jealousy brew as the Aquarius moon squares off with Jupiter, dear Libra, though you won't be in the mood to let others drag you down. Know your audience when seeking to impress, but don't let the haters hold you back. A glimmer hangs in the air this evening when Luna aligns with the Nodes of Fate, encouraging you to seek fulfillment through healthy relationships and fun. This energy is perfect for an impromptu date night or dinner with the bestie. Seek creative outlets as the day comes to a close and passionate Mars activates your solar fifth house."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might feel like you don't get what you give from loved ones today. This could be a sign that you need to be better at verbally expressing a need for help. Your energy will be able to elevate once again as long as you take the necessary time to recharge and focus on your overall wellbeing, Scorpio.

"You may feel disenchanted with your loved ones as the Aquarius moon squares off with Jupiter, dear Scorpio. These sentiments will feel especially pronounced if you've been particularly nurturing recently with little return from those you cater to. Put your needs first when the Nodes of Fate stir this evening, fully embracing wellness while relieving stress in private. Now is also a good time to ask for more help around the house, delegating chores if necessary. The energy elevates within your space when Luna and Mars unite tonight, though it may be difficult for you and your roommates to find rest."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today is the day to pace yourself and ask for help. There is no shame in leaning on others every once in a while, Sagittarius. Take some time to reexamine your greatest passions this evening and strengthen the bond between those you admire most.

"Your mind operates on all cylinders as the moon continues its journey through Aquarius, dear Archer, elevating your wits and know-how. However, you'll want to pace yourself when Luna and Jupiter square off this afternoon, bearing in mind that it's okay to ask for help when you need it. Your star rises when passions are followed this evening, thanks to a supportive exchange between Luna and the Nodes of Fate. This energy can also aid in establishing friendships, so be sure to unleash your social side. Your mind craves stimulation when Mars activates tonight, while inactivity could make it difficult to fall asleep."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will find yourself focusing on the bigger picture today as you continue to be grateful for all of the blessings that you hold. You could feel a bit unstable as you proceed with passion today, but take the evening hours to recharge and "nurture the heart and mind."

"Try to acknowledge the tiny moments in each day that add to your bigger picture, dear Capricorn, as the Aquarius moon aligns with Jupiter. This energy pairs well with finding gratitude and following passions, though reservations could cause you to hold back if the ground beneath you seems unstable. You'll feel more at ease this evening when the Nodes of Fate stir, nudging you to find space to nurture the heart and mind. You'll feel motivated by the almighty dollar when Luna crosses over Mars, which may cause you to work late into the inky night."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should just allow yourself to feel today. Whatever, whenever... just take time to examine your thoughts and reactions as situations evolve. This will allow for a clear mind and will bring you one step closer to your truest self. You might be up late tonight tackling multiple projects!

"The moon continues its journey through your sign, dear Aquarius, bringing emotional waves while squaring off with Jupiter. Allow yourself to feel whatever comes through, nurturing your heart and mind with each up and down. You'll feel elevated and clear-headed when the Nodes of Fate stir this evening, and spiritual practices can bring you back to your true self. Use this energy as an excuse to imitate philosophical conversations or lay low to study and expand your own horizons. A burst of energy finds you when Luna crosses over Mars, and you may find yourself tackling projects long after bedtime."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to keep frustration at bay today in an effort to recognize deep emotions. This realization could prevent fallouts with friends. Be picky about who you tell your secrets to today, Pisces, and spend some time recharging in nature.

"Monitor your words as the Aquarius moon and Jupiter square off, dearest Pisces, especially when venting frustrations. This cosmic climate will put you in touch with deep emotions, though miscommunications could lead to fallouts if you speak too freely. You should also be mindful of who you share secrets with, trusting only your most loyal confidants. A quiet stillness washes over you this evening when the Nodes of Fate stir, making it a good time to align with your surroundings or spend time in nature. The wheels in your mind turn when Luna crosses over Mars tonight, and you may find it necessary to stay busy."

