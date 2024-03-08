California Eatery Crowned 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The Entire State

Food isn't the only factor that elevates a dining experience. Atmosphere is also a huge part of going out to eat. This feature, while not as important as the quality and freshness of the food, can transform a simple, run-of-the-mill visit to a local restaurant into an extraordinary, unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

While there are many restaurants scattered across California that offer decent decor and views, there is one so spectacular and unique that customers cannot stop raving about it!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most beautiful restaurant in California is The Marine Room located in La Jolla.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in the entire state:

"The Marine Room has been wowing guests with its elegant dining room and amazing sea views since 1941. At high tide, the water comes so close to the restaurant's huge picture windows that it can feel like you're dining on a glamorous cruise ship. The seafood-driven menu perfectly complements the views, which are glorious at any time of day – but especially at sunset. There's also a lounge area serving cocktails and small plates."

