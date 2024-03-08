Cardi B Previews Hard-Hitting Verse From Her Upcoming Single

“I see my opps linkin’ up/I’m like, ‘What in the f**k?’" she continues on the hook. "If you scared then just say that hoe, enough is enough/They was just in my DMs, Ain’t no trustin’ these sluts/I’m about to call up Diamond/B***h, knuck if you buck.”



Her latest preview is an extension from the brief snippet fans heard at the end of her music video for her "Like What" freestyle. Her recent single, which arrived last week, samples Missy Elliott's "She's a B*tch" produced by Timbaland. For the music video directed by Offset, Cardi rocks various outfits that pay tribute to both Missy and Lil' Kim's classic styles. Towards the very end of the video, the beginning of the hard-hitting instrumental plays while a disclaimer says, "This is just the beginning... stay tuned."



Lok out for Cardi B's new song "Miami" arriving next Friday.