Charming Restaurant Serves The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 8, 2024

Pancakes with strawberries for breakfast at the cafe
Photo: Alexander Spatari / Moment / Getty Images

Pancakes have been a breakfast mainstay for generations. Americans will either cook a stack in the comfort of their home or head to a nearby restaurant to see their take on the early-morning delight. Some people prefer to keep it simple, while others enjoy their flapjacks with fruit, candy, whipped cream, and all sorts of delectable toppings and fillings.

Mashed curated a special list for all the pancake lovers out there. The website published a list of every state's "absolute best" pancakes, from classic stacks to outrageous creations.

According to the roundup, you can find Florida's best pancakes at The Pancakery! The aptly-named eatery charms its diners with a build-your-own-pancakes option, where you choose the batter, filling, and topping. Writers provided more details about what makes this spot great:

"The Pancakery, with locations in Destin and Panama City Beach, serves food all day, although wise patrons know that breakfast is really where it's at (via Florida Panhandle). Like many of the great diners of the world, expect a relaxing, no-frills atmosphere with plenty of unique spins on your favorite plate of cakes, including a bananas Foster variety and whole-wheat pancakes for those who want a healthier option. Tripadvisor reviewers love the real butter that comes with the cakes, and the sides are exceptional too."

The Pancakery has one location in Destion and another in Panama City Beach.

Check out the full list of every state's most delicious pancakes on mashed.com.

