Charming Restaurant Serves The 'Absolute Best' Pancakes In Washington

Pancakes have been a breakfast mainstay for generations. Americans will either cook a stack in the comfort of their home or head to a nearby restaurant to see their take on the early-morning delight. Some people prefer to keep it simple, while others enjoy their flapjacks with fruit, candy, whipped cream, and all sorts of delectable toppings and fillings.

Mashed curated a special list for all the pancake lovers out there. The website published a list of every state's "absolute best" pancakes, from classic stacks to outrageous creations.

According to the roundup, you can find Washington State's best pancakes at Maltby Cafe! While this renowned eatery is known for its cinnamon rolls, the Swedish pancakes also draw in plenty of customers. Writers provided more details about what makes this spot great:

"According to King 5, breakfast reigns supreme at Maltby Cafe, and you can get the restaurant's signature Swedish pancakes any time. These classic cakes are thick and fluffy, crowned with generous dollops of butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. Maltby Cafe is a Snohomish institution, and if you love your pancakes thick, hearty, and piled to the ceiling, you should certainly stop in for a plate. Just don't be surprised if you can't finish them in one go."