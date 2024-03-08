Chiquis Rivera Highlights Women Building Empires, Beauty Of Failure

By Logan DeLoye

March 8, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera of "Chiquis and Chill" kicked off iHeartRadio's Women Take The Mic International Women's Day initiative by discussing what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated industry, how to spin critique in your favor, and most importantly, the beauty of failure in this special episode, "Failure: Not Our Favorite F Word."

The Latin Grammy winner highlighted female Latino solo artist's who've risen to the top of the charts despite various obstacles, and drew attention to women who are "breaking barriers" and "building great empires on their own" with a foundation of failure. The podcast host describes fear as a building block towards learning something new and believes that "rejection is God's protection."

"Don't do what other people tell you you should do. It's what you're meant to do. Focus on what you're meant to do in this world."

In beloved podcast “Chiquis and Chill," Latin Grammy winner Chiquis Rivera unpacks relationships, growing up in a famous household, health, beauty, and more. Tune into iHeartRadio now for all things "Chiquis and Chill!"

