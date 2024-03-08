Colorado Deputies Catch Runaway Emu In Unusual Video

Authorities are no stranger to wrangling wildlife that escape their enclosures or find themselves in the wrong habitat. A similar yet strange situation unfolded in Colorado on Wednesday (March 6), and it was caught on camera.

Some Weld County officials had their hands full with a runaway emu that fled from its owners' property, according to a Facebook post. The sheriff's office said animal control officers and deputies were dispatched to a call of an “ostrich in the roadway” in the area of Weld County Roads 76 and 33.

"When WCSO arrived, we learned we were not dealing with one of the largest birds in the world, but maybe the second or third largest bird in the world (depending on your source) an emu!" the post noted.

Officials used their "contain and capture skills" to keep the exotic bird in a fenced residential yard. They contacted the owner, identified as Andrew Leffler, who came out to load his emu into the trailer. They also learned his name is Buddy!

"We are grateful Buddy is back home with his family, and Mr. Leffler allowed us to share this delightful story with you," officers wrote.

The sheriff's office later uploaded body camera footage of a deputy keeping his hand around Buddy's neck. The officer carefully got out of his vehicle, and he started guiding the emu to the fenced area.

"Props for not giving into the intrusive thoughts of hopping on it and riding it back," WCSO's public information officer joked.