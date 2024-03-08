Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Honor Legendary Women 'Who Run The World'

They continue the conversation by touching on the women of NASA who inspired the film Hidden Figures, Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. From there, the reality TV stars touch on the discouraging pay gap between amongst men and women. They highlight the ladies in Hollywood who've spoken out about the way women are paid like Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis and Reese Whitherspoon.



"I think women are the most underrated people walking," Bryant said. "I think that forever, and still to this day, the fact that we are paid pennies on the dollar to what men are paid for the same job is an absurdity... I read somewhere that it's going to take a century — a century, a CENTURY Robyn! — for us to be equally with the right regaling as men."



The episode arrives on the heels of iHeartRadio's Women Take The Mic initiative that honors and celebrates women all around the world. Listen to the brand new episode of Reasonably Shady below.