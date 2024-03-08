Illinois Eatery Crowned 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The Entire State

Food isn't the only factor that elevates a dining experience. Atmosphere is also a huge part of going out to eat. This feature, while not as important as the quality and freshness of the food, can transform a simple, run-of-the-mill visit to a local restaurant into an extraordinary, unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

While there are many restaurants scattered across Illinois that offer decent decor and views, there is one so spectacular and unique that customers cannot stop raving about it!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most beautiful restaurant in Illinois is Beatnik on the River located in Chicago. Love Food praised this standout location for its beautiful flower garlands and lush greenery among other stunning decor.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in the entire state:

"Lanterns, flower garlands, lush greenery, mosaic tiling, and Persian rugs come together as the perfect backdrop at this Middle Eastern restaurant, which serves great food and craft cocktails. One side of the restaurant is glass, providing a stunning view of the river, and adding to the light and airy feel of this Bohemian-style eatery."

For a continued list of the most beautiful restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.