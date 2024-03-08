“Often when you study history, at least when I was growing up, the heroes that you hear about, the leaders that you learn about are all men,” Manning noted later in her conversation with Kaplan. “You might think that it's only been in recent history that women have done noteworthy things, but when you take the time to actually study the impact women have had on history in every facet of our lives, from science and medicine to the arts and culture and health care, women have had a critical impact of all facets of life from all around the world for literally thousands of years.

“So often, girls say that they can only envision themselves in a certain career path if they see someone who looks like them in that job,” Manning noted, applauding her daughter’s podcast. “By portraying the incredible things that women have done throughout history with your podcast, you allow girls to see themselves in a whole variety of jobs, careers, life choices that they might not otherwise see.”

Kaplan, who is spotlighting Women of Sound this month, went on to spotlight the episode’s Womanican: Mary “Dee” Dudley (1912-1964). Dudley was the first Black female disc jockey in the country, Womanica notes in the latest podcast description. Dudley is redited with pioneering a new way for radio to blend news, music and more, and forever changing the course of radio for the personalities listeners hear today.

Kaplan created Womanica with her sister, Liz Kaplan. The show posts a new episode every week day.

