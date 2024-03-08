Middle School Expels 5 Students Who Made Nude Photos Of Classmates With AI

Five eighth-grade students at Beverly Vista Middle School in California were expelled for using generative AI to create fake nude photos of their classmates. The names of the expelled students were not disclosed.

The Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday (March 6) to finalize the expulsions. As part of a deal reached with parents, they would not contest the decision and waive their right to a hearing on the matter.

The Board voted unanimously to expel the students.

Officials said that students created deepfake nude photos of 16 eighth-grade students at the school and then shared them with other classmates.

After the fake photos were discovered in February, the school launched an investigation, while the Beverly Hills Police Department began a criminal investigation.

Authorities said that the criminal investigation remains ongoing, but no charges have been filed against the students.

"This incident has spurred crucial discussions on the ethical use of technology, including AI, underscoring the importance of vigilant and informed engagement within digital environments," Superintendent Michael Bregy wrote in an email to parents obtained by NBC News. "Furthermore, we recognize that kids are still learning and growing, and mistakes are part of this process. However, accountability is essential, and appropriate measures have been taken."