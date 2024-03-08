North Carolina Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of North Carolina is Star Diner. Established in 2017, this unique eatery north of Asheville is housed in an old Gulf station and offers a "step back in time with contemporary food in a nostalgic setting," per its website. Star Diner is located at 115 N. Main Street in Marshall.

This is what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's best diner:

"Those who've experienced Star Diner don't have a bad word to say about it. This sleek spot, housed in a former gas station, stays true to diner traditions with a range of blue plate specials for lunch, plus themed menus for Wing Wednesday and Fish Fry Friday. But the food here, whether it's the incredible brunch dishes or the best-ever meatloaf, really is a cut above."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in North Carolina.