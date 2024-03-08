Paige Spiranac Responds After Getting Mistaken For Viral Warriors Fan

Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac responded to "speculation" that she was the fan seen in the background of a recent viral photo featuring Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The photo shows Curry doing his golf swing celebration while a man appears to be distracted by a busty blonde woman, who was apparently mistaken for Spiranac, in a low-cut black top excitedly celebrating in the crowd.

"There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol," Spiranac wrote, along with the viral photo, in a post shared on her X account Thursday (March 7) morning.