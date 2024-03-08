Paige Spiranac Responds After Getting Mistaken For Viral Warriors Fan
By Jason Hall
March 8, 2024
Golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac responded to "speculation" that she was the fan seen in the background of a recent viral photo featuring Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
The photo shows Curry doing his golf swing celebration while a man appears to be distracted by a busty blonde woman, who was apparently mistaken for Spiranac, in a low-cut black top excitedly celebrating in the crowd.
"There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol," Spiranac wrote, along with the viral photo, in a post shared on her X account Thursday (March 7) morning.
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol pic.twitter.com/9TsAKpSMwv— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2024
The actual woman in the photo identified herself as Katherine Taylor, a San Francisco-based escort.
"Godddd… Best date of my life as you can see F**k me, remind me to come fully dressed next time. What a f***ing blast," Taylor wrote on her X account Thursday.
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore the same revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.