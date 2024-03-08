A common spice used in cooking and baking has been recalled due to the risk of causing "permanent" health damage.

Illinois-based Raja Foods LLC has issued a recall of its 3.5 ounce SWAD Brand Cinnamon Powder due to possible lead contamination discovered during a routine sample by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, according to a recall notice posted by the FDA.

The spice, sold in clear plastic bags, was distributed to grocery stores across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S. The products listed in the recall have a UPC code of 0-51179-34280-4 and are from the following two batches: KX21223 Best Before July 2026 and KX08123 Best Before March 2026.

Exposure to lead could cause varying effects based on duration of exposure, age and body weight. According to the FDA, prolonged exposure in children over the course of weeks and months could cause "permanent damage" to the central nervous system, which could result in long-term health problems, developmental defects and learning disorders. Chronic lead exposure in adults is "associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects."

As of March 7, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the SWAD brand cinnamon should not consume the spice and return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information on the recall, visit fda.gov.