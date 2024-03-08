Psychology Of Your 20s Special Guest Talks Imposter Syndrome, Motherhood

Jemma Sbag of The Psychology of your 20s kicked off iHeartRadio's Women Take The Mic International Women's Day initiative by having a conversation with her mum on this special podcast episode to discuss what it's like raising children, navigating male-dominated industries as a woman, and imposter syndrome.

The podcast host's mother dove into the challenges, uncertainties, and joys of being a first-time parent, being a pillar of support while also letting your child grow on their own, and what it's like to be a working mom when you have a stay-at-home partner. Aside from being a loving mother, the podcast guest also took time to further her education and follow a few different professional aspirations, regardless of which gender dominated the field.

Fitting the theme of the podcast perfectly, she noted: "Life isn't a straight line... just be sure you're growing in a way you enjoy and if you're not, be ok with changing paths!"

