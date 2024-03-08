Recalled Spice Sold In Pennsylvania Could Cause 'Permanent' Health Damage

Raja Foods LLC voluntarily recalled their 3.5 ounce packages of Swad Cinnamon Powder on March 6th due to possible lead contamination. According to the United States Food & Drug Administration, the product was distributed across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions of the U.S.

Lead exposure can cause a variety of symptoms among healthy and immunocompromised individuals depending on age, size and length of exposure. Children exposed to high levels of lead for weeks and months could experience "permanent damage to the central nervous system" leading to "learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems." Adults exposed to high levels of lead over a long period of time could experience "kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects." In some cases, increased blood levels is the only sign of lead exposure.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the contaminated product as of March 7th.

The possible contaminated product in question was sold in a 3.5 ounce clear, plastic bag with UPC code: 0-51179-34280-4 and batches: "KX21223 Best Before July 2026" and "KX08123 Best Before March 2026." If you or someone you know recently purchased this product, avoid consumption and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions should contact Raja Foods LLC by calling 847-972-2865. Visit fda.gov for more information.