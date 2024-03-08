RNC Elects Lara Trump, Michael Whatley As New Leaders

The Republican National Committee selected new leadership to replace outgoing Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. McDaniel decided to step down over continued disputes with former President Donald Trump and his campaign during the Republican primary process.

During meetings in Houston, Texas, on Friday (March 8), the Committee named Michael Whatley the new chairman and Lara Trump the new co-chairwoman. Trump's campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita, was also named Chief of Staff at the RNC.

The new leadership was handpicked by Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president. They will be tasked with increasing fundraising heading into the general election this November.

Currently, there is a massive gap in money between the Republicans and Democrats. Based on campaign finance reports released in February, the RNC had $8.7 million in available cash, while its counterpart, the Democratic National Committee, had $24 million in available cash.

The gap also applies to the campaigns of Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump's campaign is sitting on just over $30 million in cash, while Biden's campaign has nearly $56 million.

"In less than eight months, we are going to determine the fate of not only the United States but of the entire world," Whatley said. "And this body, the RNC, is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly, every single day, to elect our nominee, Donald J. Trump, as the 47th president of the United States, flip the Senate, expand our majority in the House of Representatives."