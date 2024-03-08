South Carolina Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of South Carolina is Rutledge Cab Company, a unique eatery in Charleston has a cool retro vibe and serves up incredible menu items. Rutledge Cab Company is located at 1300 Rutledge Avenue.

This is what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's best diner:

"On the edge of downtown Charleston, Rutledge Cab Company brings old-school diner charm to an old gas station. Customers instantly fall in love with the interior, all mahogany wood, and with a wall dominated by a decal of a late-1950s Ford Edsel. The menu lives up to those first impressions, featuring creative takes on comfort food classics such as baked spinach dip, burgers served on onion-brioche buns, and a variety of inventive plates for breakfast or brunch."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in South Carolina.