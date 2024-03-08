Tiger Woods' Status For Players Championship Determined

Tiger Woods will miss the PGA Tour's flagship event, the Players Championship, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, next weekend as his name was not included in the 144-player field released on Friday (March 8), ESPN reports.

Woods, 48, who had previously won the Players championship twice, has not appeared in the event since 2019. The 15-time major champion publicly stated his intention to play in about one tournament per month as he continues to recover from fusion surgery he underwent last April to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right foot and ankle caused by a life-threatening crash in 2021.

Woods' absence comes weeks after he withdrew from the 2024 Genesis Invitational tournament on February 16 due to influenza while serving as the tournament's host.