Warning Issued Over Blue Bathing Suits For Kids
By Dave Basner
March 8, 2024
Spring is fast approaching and with it, warmer weather. Plenty of parents are now preparing for the sunshine with a little pre-summer shopping. Among the items they're purchasing are bathing suits, but with all the color and pattern options on the swimsuits, which should they go with? Well almost all of them are perfectly fine but there is one color that should be avoided - blue.
Nikki Scarnati, a swim instructor and mom, warned other parents on TikTok why they should find suits in colors other than blue. In her video, she showed footage of her daughter wearing a blue swimsuit as she played in a pool. Nikki points out, "Look how difficult it is to see her under the water. And this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing and splashing around and having a good time. Even look in the sunlight. Look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on."
Commenters agreed with the warning, including a former lifeguard, who said Nikki is "absolutely right," adding, "Any shade of blue is difficult to see, and so is any pastel light color in general."
When asked if dark blue swimsuits are okay, Nikki stated, "Studies have shown neon is best, but red, orange and yellow are also safe." Another lifeguard gave their two cents as well noting, "It definitely helps having them in bright colors, especially if the pool is busy."
Proving the point, one parent commented about how a brightly colored suit saved her kid's life. They said, "Fluorescent colors saved my son’s life. He dove in murky waters and I could only see a little patch of green and grabbed him."