Warning Issued Over Blue Bathing Suits For Kids

Spring is fast approaching and with it, warmer weather. Plenty of parents are now preparing for the sunshine with a little pre-summer shopping. Among the items they're purchasing are bathing suits, but with all the color and pattern options on the swimsuits, which should they go with? Well almost all of them are perfectly fine but there is one color that should be avoided - blue.

Nikki Scarnati, a swim instructor and mom, warned other parents on TikTok why they should find suits in colors other than blue. In her video, she showed footage of her daughter wearing a blue swimsuit as she played in a pool. Nikki points out, "Look how difficult it is to see her under the water. And this is in calm water. This is not with a whole bunch of other kids playing and splashing around and having a good time. Even look in the sunlight. Look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on."