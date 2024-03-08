WATCH: Travis Kelce Dances At Taylor Swift's Singapore Concert

"We went back [to Las Vegas and] had some fun," Travis told Jason during the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (March 6). "We had been talking about doing it all year if we got a chance to win the Super Bowl again and sure enough, those memories you get of the aftermath with the guys is stuff I'll remember for the rest of my life. You've done it, but the teams are never the same. Even to this day, you know, a handful of decisions have been made with the Chiefs and a few guys aren't with us. I wanted to make sure that I got every chance to enjoy this with those guys immediately afterwards, and it was definitely well worth it. It was definitely well worth it."

Swift is scheduled to perform one final show in Singapore before taking a two-month pause on the international leg of her 'Eras Tour' and resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The couple was spotted holding hands and wrapped in each others arms during a private tour of the Sydney Zoo hours before her 'Eras Tour' shows at Accor Stadium. Kelce called Swift the "biggest and best thing possible" while discussing their zoo date during the latest 'New Heights' episode.