Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 8th

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 8th, drawing on ideals of socialization, self-discovery, solitude, dreams, flirtation, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect your head to be in the clouds today as you search for clarity within your dreams. Today is a good day to be kind to strangers and spread love. You might want to seek privacy as the day closes, Aries.

ARIES:

"Mercury and Neptune hold hands in the sky, dear Aries, bringing you to a dreamy and introspective state. Use this energy to find clarity within your dreams, allowing creative whims to reveal untapped potential. Look for the good in humanity when the Aquarius moon cozies up with Venus, spreading love through random acts of kindness and generosity of spirit toward those you encounter. Give yourself plenty of breathing room as evening closes in and the moon enters Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that governs privacy. This energy can also provide release when you invite grace to the depths of your psyche."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will come across positive news today, but you might have to search for it. Take time to share your thoughts with others as "when brilliant minds meet, amazing things can happen." Today will bring nothing but good vibes including a possibly pay raise at work!

TAURUS:

"Look for positive news stories and interactions online, dear Taurus, as Mercury and dreamy Neptune hold hands in our skies. This energy offers softness to the mind, and looking for community can help you feel more at ease with the state of our world. Remember that when brilliant minds meet, amazing things can happen. Your professional path comes into focus as the Aquarius moon aligns with Venus, and you may be in a position to cultivate new allies or a pay upgrade. Good vibes flow this evening when the moon enters Pisces, helping you connect with others on an emotional level."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should not fear the size of your aspirations today as your goals can be reached through the pairing of creativity and strategy. Nurture relationships that you hold near and dear to your heart today as great sentiment takes shape.

GEMINI:

"Don't be afraid to dream big when it comes to your career goals, dear Gemini, as Mercury and Neptune join forces overhead. This energy can unleash creative potential, helping you strategize logical ways to follow through on goals. The warm and fuzzies creep in as the Aquarius moon and Venus unite, helping you feel at peace. Now is also the ideal time to nurture your most treasured bonds, solidifying the unspoken sweetness that exists between you and your closest companions. You'll feel slightly less sentimental once the moon enters Pisces this evening, especially if your heart was open throughout much of the day."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to be very insightful today as you hone in on your thoughts through meditation and prayer. It's time to expand your horizons! Today is the day to focus on strengthening your relationships and transforming bonds with others. This could open doors towards positive change in the long run, Cancer.

CANCER:

"Your third eye will be wide open as Mercury and Neptune cozy up in our skies, dear Cancer, activating the sector of your chart that governs higher thinking and intuition. Meditation, prayer, and spiritual practices will feel particularly peaceful and enlightening during this time, so be sure to show the other side some extra attention. Bring depth to your closest relationships when the Aquarius moon crosses over Venus, helping to strengthen and transform bonds when love is freely expressed. This energy could also open doorways to new commitments and personal changes for the better. Good vibes continue to flow once Luna enters Pisces, inspiring you to expand your horizons."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should believe in yourself and your abilities today as you choose to remain "soft" through personal transitions. Do not be afraid to seek support from others and turn to self-care as a form of finding peace as the day comes to a close. You could experience a "romantic exchange" towards the end of the night.

LEO:

"Believe in yourself and your ability to transform, dear Leo, as Mercury and Neptune join forces in your solar eighth house. This cosmic climate brings softness to any personal transitions you've been struggling with, allowing you to let go of the unnecessary while dissolving fear and reservations around the unknown. Meanwhile, the Aquarius moon and Venus cozy up overhead, reminding you that support and love are available when you seek it. Now is also a good time to practice self-care or disappear into a romantic exchange. You'll sense a shift when the moon enters Pisces this evening, offering a cleansing energy."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that your day will be filled with sweetness, romance, and love! The vibe of your office will be harmonious, and everyone will be more willing to work as a team as we head into the weekend. Today is the day to banish long-standing tension that you have with others and let in good vibes!

VIRGO:

"Mercury and Neptune commingle in the sector of your chart that governs love, dear Virgo, opening you up to a day filled with sweetness and romance. Use this energy to unleash your softer side, being free with compliments and encouragement. Pull back to check in with your physical self when the Aquarius moon and Venus unite, investing in your overall wellness. These vibes also bring harmony to the office, making it easier to work on a team. If you've been struggling with tension amongst peers, now would be a good time to smooth out rough edges. Good vibes flow when the moon enters Pisces this evening, nudging you toward self-care."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) should prioritize mental health today and direct their attention away from disappointment. Today is the day to focus on all things sweet and flirty! You will feel the desire to create and get a head start on chores as you head into the weekend.

LIBRA:

"Prioritize your mental health as Mercury and Neptune hold hands overhead, dear Libra, activating the sector of your chart that governs wellness. Pull back from disappointment by directing your focus toward all things sweet, if only for today. A bit of flirting can help boost the ego as the Aquarius moon crosses over Venus, elevating your natural charms. The desire to create will also become pronounced and may inspire your next great masterpiece. Get organized at home and within your goals once Luna enters Pisces this evening, getting a head start on any weekend chores that need completing before the fun can begin."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), dispelling "creative restrictions" could pose beneficial today and open the door to inspiration as the hours unfold. Make plans to do something fun with friends this weekend. If you aren't feeling social, then take time to work on a "passion project."

SCORPIO:

"Break free from creative restrictions as Mercury and Neptune align, dear Scorpio, bringing inspiration and sharpness your way. This energy also elevates your overall presence, making it easier to impress others with your visions and natural intellect. Connect with childhood friends and beloved family members as the Aquarius moon crosses over Venus, bringing sweet nostalgia your way. Plan on doing something fun as the workweek comes to a close and Luna enters Pisces, activating the sector of your chart that governs recreation. If you'd rather lay low, these vibes pair well with artistic outlets and passion projects."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today will bring an opportunity to discover peace within your home. it's a good day to bond with family members and offer forgiveness. On the other side of things, don't hesitate to let your flirty side shine as romantic vibes are in your corner today! Banish stress this weekend by indulging in your favorite foods and lazy day activities.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You'll have a chance to cultivate peace at home, dear Archer, thanks to a cosmic union between Mercury and Neptune. Use this energy to promote togetherness within your familiar and household bonds, offering olive branches and forgiveness if necessary. Meanwhile, the Aquarius moon and Venus hold hands overhead, bringing an extra layer of sweetness to your voice. Your flirtation game also benefits from these romantic vibes, so don't hesitate to share your feelings with someone special. Plan a quiet night indoors as the moon migrates into Pisces, shedding weekend stress with delicious food and a cozy couch."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will find yourself taking a break from worries and "dissolving mental burdens" today. Try to keep conversations airy and reach out to people that you feel comfortable sharing your dreams with. Now is the time to treat yourself, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"Take a break from your worries as Mercury and Neptune align in your solar third house, dear Capricorn, offering a chance to dissolve mental burdens. Keep your conversations light, gravitating toward those with whom you can share creative ideas and dreams. The stars grant permission to treat yourself when the Aquarius moon crosses over Venus, so be sure to indulge within your means. You may also see signs of recent wishes coming to fruition as your manifestation abilities improve. Don't hesitate to open up once evening sets in and the moon enters Pisces, solidifying bonds whilst you share and support each other."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should attempt to slow racing thoughts today as you manifest your dreams. Be sure to focus on romantic exchanges and "indulging in all things lovely" as you head into the weekend.

AQUARIUS:

"Allow your mind to slow down as Mercury and Neptune unite in our skies, dear Aquarius. This celestial union heightens your senses and ability to appreciate beauty while opening pathways to manifest your dreams. Love follows you as the moon and Venus unite in your sign, elevating your charms and sense of self. Beauty treatments and romantic exchanges pair well with these cosmic conditions, so be sure to focus your attention accordingly. The mood shifts as evening sets in and Luna enters Pisces, helping you connect further with the material realms. Lean into these vibes by indulging in all things lovely."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect the vibes to be soft today. Now is the perfect time to find balance between socialization and solitude as you continue on a path towards self-love and discovery. Take the afternoon to put your needs before others, Pisces.

PISCES:

"Mercury and Neptune join forces in your sign, sweet Pisces, bringing a hypnotic softness to your aura. Lean into these vibes by speaking up and commanding attention, luring others into a world of your own creation. However, you'll need to balance your social exchanges with a bit of downtime when the Aquarius moon crosses Venus, taking a moment to love and encourage yourself. This energy can also bring depth to your relationships if you lift the veil and let others in. Your popularity rises as evening sets in and the moon enters your sign, though you should put your needs first before accepting social invitations."

For more visit astrology.com!