Roommates Drove Dead Man's Body To Take Money Out Of His Bank Account: Cops

Two Ohio women are accused of stealing money from their deceased roommate. The Ashtabula Police Department said that Loreen B. Feralo, 55, and Karen Kasbohm, 63, found the body of their roommate, 80-year-old Douglas Layman, when they came home on Monday (March 4).

Instead of calling the police to report Layman's death, authorities said that the pair allegedly dragged his body to their car and propped it up in the front seat. Then, they drove to a nearby bank and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from his account using the drive-thru.

Officials said that the pair previously went to the bank and took out money with Layman's permission.

After taking the money, the two women dropped Layman's body off at Ashtabula County Medical Center and left without speaking to staff members at the hospital.

A few hours later, one of the women called the hospital and provided information about Layman. When officers went to their home, they admitted to taking his dead body to the bank.

They were both taken into custody and charged with gross abuse of a corpse. Officials said that they could face additional charges.