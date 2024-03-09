Three Killed In National Guard Helicopter Crash Near U.S.-Mexico Border

A National Guard helicopter crashed in Texas near the southern border between the United States and Mexico on Friday (March 8) night, killing two National Guard troops and a U.S. Border agent. A third National Guard soldier survived the crash and is in critical condition.

Officials are withholding their identities so they can notify their next of kin.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed in La Grulla, a border town in Starr County near the Rio Grande, just before 3 p.m.

Joint Task Force North said that the helicopter was "conducting aviation operations near Rio Grande City" when it went down.

An investigation into what caused the fatal crash is underway.

"Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time, as we continue to pray for the speedy recovery of an injured soldier," the Starr County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Your sacrifice, courage, and dedication to serving and protecting our Country will never be forgotten."