WATCH: Silverback Gorilla Angrily Charges At Zookeeper Trapped In Enclosure

A pair of zookeepers at the Forth Worth Zoo in Texas found themselves in a scary situation inside the gorilla enclosure. A video recorded by a "responding security officer" and posted to TikTok shows a silverback gorilla named Elmo entering the enclosure and angrily charging toward one of the zookeepers.

Elmo kicked a box of food as the zookeeper rushed toward the exit to call for help. Elmo then stared down the zookeeper while a second zookeeper tried to stay out of his sight. After a tense few minutes, the female zookeeper managed to escape the enclosure.

The Fort Worth Zoo said that the incident happened on October 20, 2023.

"On Oct. 20, 2023, an incident led to two of our zookeepers sharing space with our 34-year-old silverback gorilla. Thankfully, there was no physical contact between keepers and gorilla; and all staff and animals are safe," a zoo spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The video was posted on TikTok on Friday (March 8) and has over 72 million views.