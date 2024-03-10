America Ferrera Wears Shimmering 'Barbie'-Inspired Pink Gown: 2024 Oscars
By Kelly Fisher
March 10, 2024
America Ferrera wore a dazzling pink gown on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet as she arrived at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, a nod the smash-hit film that scored her a nomination in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Ferrera is among those nominated for Barbie, the record-breaking movie that premiered over the summer, at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday evening (March 10).
Stylist Karla Welch shared a video on Instagram shortly before the Oscars on Sunday, capturing the award-winning and first-time Oscar-nominated actress posing in the shimmering pink dress. Welch wrote in her caption: “We thought we’d save the pink for last 💕” Instagram commenters gushed over Ferrera’s Oscars red carpet look.
Ferrera played Gloria in Barbie, which also starred Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken). The Greta Gerwig-directed project followed Barbie and Ken “having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land,” reads its description on IMDb. “However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.” Barbie also received Oscar nominations in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category (Gosling), in the Costume Design category, in the Best Original Song category (“I’m Just Ken,” famously performed by Gosling, and “What Was I Made For?,” by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS), among others.
