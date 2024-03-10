America Ferrera wore a dazzling pink gown on the 96th Academy Awards red carpet as she arrived at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, a nod the smash-hit film that scored her a nomination in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Ferrera is among those nominated for Barbie, the record-breaking movie that premiered over the summer, at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday evening (March 10).

Stylist Karla Welch shared a video on Instagram shortly before the Oscars on Sunday, capturing the award-winning and first-time Oscar-nominated actress posing in the shimmering pink dress. Welch wrote in her caption: “We thought we’d save the pink for last 💕” Instagram commenters gushed over Ferrera’s Oscars red carpet look.