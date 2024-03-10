Cover Of 50 Cent's Hit Plays After Major Oscar Win For 'Anatomy of a Fall'

"50 Cent - P.I.M.P. instrumental new all-timer Oscar acceptance walk up music," one fan wrote.



"The calypso version of P.I.M.P. will forever live on in Oscar history," another fan said.



The song plays a major role in Anatomy of a Fall starring Sandra Hüller. According to GQ, the song was director Justine Triet's second choice. Originally they were going to use Dolly Parton's "Jolene" but they couldn't get the rights to use it. Instead, Triet decided to use Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover, which appears on the band's 2016 debut album 55.



Check out more reactions to the cover song making a cameo at the Oscars below.