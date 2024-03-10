Cover Of 50 Cent's Hit Plays After Major Oscar Win For 'Anatomy of a Fall'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 11, 2024

50 Cent
Photo: Getty Images

Fans of 50 Cent and people watching the Oscars were all shocked to hear a special version of the New York rapper's classic song play during Hollywood's biggest night.

On Sunday night, March 10, actresses Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy presented the award for Best Original Screenplay. Once they revealed Anatomy of a Fall won the award, writers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari walked to the podium to a live orchestra version of a cover of 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P." Fans of the film were hype that the Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover was included in the winning moment.

"50 Cent - P.I.M.P. instrumental new all-timer Oscar acceptance walk up music," one fan wrote.

"The calypso version of P.I.M.P. will forever live on in Oscar history," another fan said.

The song plays a major role in Anatomy of a Fall starring Sandra Hüller. According to GQ, the song was director Justine Triet's second choice. Originally they were going to use Dolly Parton's "Jolene" but they couldn't get the rights to use it. Instead, Triet decided to use Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover, which appears on the band's 2016 debut album 55.

Check out more reactions to the cover song making a cameo at the Oscars below.

