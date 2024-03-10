Cover Of 50 Cent's Hit Plays After Major Oscar Win For 'Anatomy of a Fall'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2024
Fans of 50 Cent and people watching the Oscars were all shocked to hear a special version of the New York rapper's classic song play during Hollywood's biggest night.
On Sunday night, March 10, actresses Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy presented the award for Best Original Screenplay. Once they revealed Anatomy of a Fall won the award, writers Justine Triet and Arthur Harari walked to the podium to a live orchestra version of a cover of 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P." Fans of the film were hype that the Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover was included in the winning moment.
50 Cent - P.I.M.P. instrumental Oscar winning Walk up is the greatest acceptance of all time. pic.twitter.com/YloSMaRhtz— Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) March 11, 2024
"50 Cent - P.I.M.P. instrumental new all-timer Oscar acceptance walk up music," one fan wrote.
"The calypso version of P.I.M.P. will forever live on in Oscar history," another fan said.
The song plays a major role in Anatomy of a Fall starring Sandra Hüller. According to GQ, the song was director Justine Triet's second choice. Originally they were going to use Dolly Parton's "Jolene" but they couldn't get the rights to use it. Instead, Triet decided to use Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover, which appears on the band's 2016 debut album 55.
Check out more reactions to the cover song making a cameo at the Oscars below.
Was that the orchestral arrangement of 'P.I.M.P.' ??? 🤣 #Oscars— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 10, 2024
They played the “dirtier and meaner” clip for Best Original Screenplay, Anatomy of a Fall won, Triet and Harari were played to the stage by the P.I.M.P. remix, Messi is there, Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner are wearing Palestine pins. Wrap it up. Cinema!— Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) March 10, 2024
THEY PLAYED THE P.I.M.P. INSTRUMENTAL COVER pic.twitter.com/6lDCgsel7U— Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) March 10, 2024
Might need Anatomy of a Fall to win best picture so 50 Cent's P.I.M.P. gets played at the Oscars— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 10, 2024
Realizing the orchestra is playing 50 Cent - P.I.M.P #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nu8GNcx4Fr— 🌾 (@_deejaysroom) March 10, 2024
For folks who don’t understand why a cover of 50 Cent's P.I.M.P. played at the Oscars - watch Anatomy of a Fall. So good. pic.twitter.com/tvIMYg3cR3— Sharareh Drury 🇮🇷 🇮🇪 🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 (@shararehdrury) March 11, 2024
50 Cent - P.I.M.P. instrumental new all-timer Oscar acceptance walk up music.— Josh Lewis (@thejoshl) March 10, 2024
them playing the P.I.M.P instrumental used in the movie as justine walked on stage pic.twitter.com/zVNQy5Qudv— dominique☼ (@saokodomi) March 10, 2024
ANATOMY OF A FALL WINS AND THEY PLAY P.I.M.P.! Awesome pic.twitter.com/YoxSemeQGj— Daniel B (@FilmnSports21) March 10, 2024