Liza Koshy Falls On Oscars Red Carpet, Recovers With Style

By Sarah Tate

March 11, 2024

Liza Koshy took a tumble while walking the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10), but she recovered from her fall with style.

The 27-year-old social media star and actress looked gorgeous on the carpet in a form-fitting red Marchesa mermaid gown with large flowers on the sleeves, per People, but it was her matching red platform heels that proved to be her downfall — literally.

Koshy was posing for photos like a pro when she took a few steps down the red carpet and stumbled over her sky-high heels, falling backward onto the ground. However, she didn't let the fall keep her down for too long nor did she let it affect her mood. Laughing it off, she was helped to her feet by two people standing nearby who helped adjust her dress as she got her bearings.

The tumble was caught on video and shared on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the video below.

The 2024 Academy Awards were held Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the ceremony. The ceremony honored the year's most decorated films, like pop culture phenomena like Barbie and historical masterpiece Oppenheimer which were two of the most-nominated films of the night. To see who took home trophies during Hollywood's biggest night, check out the full list of winners.

