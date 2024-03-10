Major Update On Kirk Cousins' Free Agency Status
By Jason Hall
March 11, 2024
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to test free agency, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday (March 10) night.
"The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday," Pelissero wrote on his X account, along with a clip of his report on 'NFL Total Access.'
The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos are reportedly also expected to be among the suitors for Cousins, 35, once he hits free agency and a potential offer is expected to include "an average per year of upwards of $40 million," according to Pelissero.
The #Vikings and Kirk Cousins remain in communication, but it appears the four-time Pro Bowl QB will test the free-agent market, which opens at noon ET on Monday. @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qwGM49Cier— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2024
Cousins, who initially signed with the Vikings in 2018, is set to become a free agent this week. Last month, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reiterated that he wants Cousins to return in 2024, but acknowledged that the negotiation process must be navigated correctly.
"Kirk Cousins knows how I feel about him. I've held no secrets there. He knows how the Minnesota Vikings feel about him. I believe Kirk wants to be a Viking, and we're going to work to try to make that the outcome," O'Connell said via Pro Football Talk. "I think anytime you go into situations like this, it is a negotiation, and we're trying to come to an agreement that works for both sides, as we not only build our football team for 2024, but we're trying to do some things to help us sustain for the future as well. ... I feel like we're heading toward a good place with Kirk, but like we've seen, free agency and the uncertainties for this time of year, you've got to be ready in a leadership role to have contingency plans and adjust on the fly."
O'Connell had previously worked with Cousins as a quarterbacks coach in 2017 during their shared tenure with the now-Washington Commanders prior to being hired as the Vikings' head coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Cousins posted two clips of himself dropping back to pass and throwing a football on a tennis court on February 26, nearly four months after suffering his season-ending injury in October.
Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us pic.twitter.com/s6udNzo9VO— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 26, 2024
"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us," Cousins wrote on his X account.
Cousins underwent successful Achilles surgery on November 1, three days after suffering the injury during a win against the Green Bay Packers on October 29.
"Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…," Cousins wrote in a post shared on his X account at the time, which included a photo of himself in a hospital bed.
Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing prior to exiting the game. The 35-year-old entered Week 3 with the third-most passing yards (2,057) and second-most passing touchdowns (16) among all NFL quarterbacks.