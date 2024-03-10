Patriots 'Finalizing' Trade Involving Mac Jones: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly "finalizing" a trade that would send quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday (March 10).

Jones, 25, a Jacksonville native, was selected by the Patriots at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, 14 picks behind Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources. Jones was born in Jacksonville; now he has the chance to go home," Schefter wrote on his X account.