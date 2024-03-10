Patriots 'Finalizing' Trade Involving Mac Jones: Report
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2024
The New England Patriots are reportedly "finalizing" a trade that would send quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday (March 10).
Jones, 25, a Jacksonville native, was selected by the Patriots at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, 14 picks behind Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources. Jones was born in Jacksonville; now he has the chance to go home," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024
Jones was… pic.twitter.com/dOceAGDDTm
Jones was a Pro Bowl selection during his rookie season, leading New England to its only playoff berth since longtime quarterback Tom Brady left the franchise in 2020. The former Alabama standout has, however, struggled since with New England finishing the 2022 season at 8-9 and the 2023 season at 4-13, while former head coach Bill Belichick switched between Jones and backup Bailey Zappe on multiple occasions.
Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 224 of 345 passing, while going 2-9 in 11 starts, last season.