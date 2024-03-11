Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Shared Poignant Message Prior To Death

Adult film star Sophia Leone urged her Instagram followers to "appreciate life a little extra" in a post shared months prior to her death.

"Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today," Leone wrote in a post shared in September, which showed her making a peace sign and posing with a white handbag over her shoulder while wearing sunglasses.

Leone died earlier this month at the age of 26, her family revealed on a GoFundMe launched in her memory.

“Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, granddaughter, Niece, and Friend,” Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero wrote. “She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”